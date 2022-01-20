LifePro Asset Management Takes $279,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.47. 16,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,882. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67.

