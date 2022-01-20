Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limestone Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Limestone Bancorp worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.