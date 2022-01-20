Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.
NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.