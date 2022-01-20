Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

TSE LNR traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$72.90. 109,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$63.44 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 7.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,137,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

