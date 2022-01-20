Lobstex Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $821,936.44 and $236,826.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 160.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,050,369 coins and its circulating supply is 22,974,942 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.