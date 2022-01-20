Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $17.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $17.45 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $67.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.61. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

