Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.