$LONDON Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. $LONDON has a market cap of $634,289.42 and $1,563.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.23 or 0.07482098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,552.99 or 0.99643969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008109 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

