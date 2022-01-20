Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. KE accounts for about 9.2% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $623,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $148,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 111.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 359,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.