Lossless (LSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.55 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $1.01 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.17 or 0.07452685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,816.37 or 1.00395224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

