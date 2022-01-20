Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $292.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.