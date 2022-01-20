LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $567,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 843.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 137,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

