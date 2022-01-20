LuaSwap Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $137,057.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,122,159 coins and its circulating supply is 135,636,898 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

