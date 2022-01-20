Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a P/E ratio of -677.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

