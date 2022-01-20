Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 20033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

