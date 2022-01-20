Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

