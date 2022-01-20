Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,008 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

