Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,239 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

