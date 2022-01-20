Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $234,000 in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 126.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -105.77. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.