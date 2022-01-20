Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HGV opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.