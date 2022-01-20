Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $10,487,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 311,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.39. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.