Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 766 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

