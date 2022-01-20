Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,746 shares of company stock valued at $623,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.