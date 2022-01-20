Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Magellan Health comprises 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Magellan Health worth $114,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 72.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN remained flat at $$94.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

