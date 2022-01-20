Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $55,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.05. 9,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,025. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $265.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

