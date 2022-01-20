Magnetar Financial LLC Has $160.92 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,093 shares during the quarter. Athene accounts for 1.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $160,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

