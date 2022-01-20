Magnetar Financial LLC Has $18.22 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.22. 12,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

