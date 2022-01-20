Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $30.41 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,025,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,411,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 6.84% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $48,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $115,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $220,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCRC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

