Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.28. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 870 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.