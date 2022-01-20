Mainframe Reaches Market Cap of $169.51 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

