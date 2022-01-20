Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mandiant traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 37768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.