ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

