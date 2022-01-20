Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €46.00 ($52.27) and last traded at €47.50 ($53.98). 22,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.95 ($54.49).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.36. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 million and a P/E ratio of 111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

