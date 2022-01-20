Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

