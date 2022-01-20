Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

