Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.01

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 240910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -318.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

