Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives $9.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Markforged alerts:

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. Markforged has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.