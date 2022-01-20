Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 765,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,116. Markforged has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

