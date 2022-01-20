Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Marqeta stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

