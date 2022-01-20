Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

