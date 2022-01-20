Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 241 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 125,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE CW opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $142.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

