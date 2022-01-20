Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,817 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 481,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $4.15 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

