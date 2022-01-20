Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 216.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

