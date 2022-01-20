Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.