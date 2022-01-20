Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 30,810 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRI stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.