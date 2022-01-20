Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 283,556 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283,556 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

