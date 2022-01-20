MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.