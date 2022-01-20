Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth about $27,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 159.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

