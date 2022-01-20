Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 1,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MATX opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

