Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $692.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maverix Metals by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.