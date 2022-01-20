Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of MAXR opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

