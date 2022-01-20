Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Maximus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

